Zacks Investment Research Lowers DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DMAC. Roth Capital cut their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

