Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

SBSW opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

