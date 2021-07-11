Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sprague Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Sprague Resources stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $601.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Sprague Resources has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.20 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is 240.54%.

In related news, Director Sprague Resources Holdings Llc sold 16,058,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $264,964,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth A. Bowman sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $62,267.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,152,907 shares of company stock valued at $530,844,275.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprague Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprague Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

See Also: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprague Resources (SRLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.