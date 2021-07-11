Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) to “Hold”

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $414.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $111,818.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $342,146.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $151,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,656 shares of company stock worth $280,369. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 116.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

