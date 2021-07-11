Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Celsius from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $71.45 on Wednesday. Celsius has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

