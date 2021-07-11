Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) to Buy

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CMMB stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $168.80.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $74,019,000. 26.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

