Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidus Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Fidus Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.07.

Shares of FDUS opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $418.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 227,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $4,794,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

