Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FVCB stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. FVCBankcorp has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $234.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 75.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

