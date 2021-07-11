Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 725.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $547.73 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $548.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.30.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

