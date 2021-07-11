Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Tops $688.73

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $688.73 or 0.02017690 BTC on exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $667,212.68 and $4,589.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00053643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.19 or 0.00885281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

