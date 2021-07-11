Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Brokerages expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $768.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Barclays started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,769,000 after purchasing an additional 388,568 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,216,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $19,726,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZG traded up $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $116.59. The company had a trading volume of 362,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,963. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.89. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 728.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 1.34.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.