Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Brokerages expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $768.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Barclays started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,769,000 after purchasing an additional 388,568 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,216,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $19,726,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZG traded up $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $116.59. The company had a trading volume of 362,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,963. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.89. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 728.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

