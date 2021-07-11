Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) & Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Financial Comparison

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ucommune International and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International $134.43 million 1.22 -$74.86 million N/A N/A Zillow Group $3.34 billion 8.55 -$162.12 million N/A N/A

Ucommune International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ucommune International and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 0 6 6 0 2.50

Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $158.25, suggesting a potential upside of 37.26%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Risk & Volatility

Ucommune International has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ucommune International and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International N/A -23.62% -12.70% Zillow Group 1.55% 1.41% 0.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Ucommune International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Ucommune International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 234 spaces across 54 cities, which provided approximately 57,500 workstations. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, China.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans. Its portfolio of brands include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

