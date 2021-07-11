Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,660,000 after acquiring an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,040,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $159.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.59 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

