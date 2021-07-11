Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Zoetis posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zoetis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,815,000 after purchasing an additional 244,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,202,000 after buying an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,977. The firm has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $135.62 and a 52 week high of $198.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

