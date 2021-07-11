Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will announce sales of $67.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $69.00 million. Zovio reported sales of $103.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year sales of $269.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.86 million to $270.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $307.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Zovio in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of ZVO opened at $2.56 on Friday. Zovio has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zovio in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zovio by 1,292.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Zovio during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Zovio by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

