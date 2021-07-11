Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Amit Sinha Sells 7,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total transaction of $1,543,570.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.98.

On Thursday, June 10th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $1,413,440.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total transaction of $1,352,890.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $1,319,080.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $1,366,680.00.

ZS opened at $227.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.42. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.81 and a 12-month high of $231.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 118.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 19.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 381.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.38.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.