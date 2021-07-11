ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ZTO stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $29.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,813. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.