Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Buys 11,414 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $77.99 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $197.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

