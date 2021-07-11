Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $278.08 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $194.76 and a 52-week high of $278.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

