Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Takes $727,000 Position in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned about 0.34% of L&F Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L&F Acquisition alerts:

NYSE LNFA opened at $9.98 on Friday. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for L&F Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L&F Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.