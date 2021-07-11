Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZYNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 355,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,491. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

