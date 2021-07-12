$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.10. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

NYSE MAXR opened at $35.67 on Monday. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,932 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,223,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after acquiring an additional 485,955 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,543,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,376,000 after acquiring an additional 102,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,378,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after acquiring an additional 82,545 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

