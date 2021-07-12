$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.36. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter.

AY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,432,000 after purchasing an additional 686,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,131,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 109.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.