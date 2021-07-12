-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.18). Sequans Communications posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SQNS shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

