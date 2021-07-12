$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.26. Brigham Minerals reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 272.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $20.59. 421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,832. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $21.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 673.68%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 40,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $831,552.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,981,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after buying an additional 1,180,574 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at $13,883,000. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth about $6,097,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $4,289,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

