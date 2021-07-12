$0.19 EPS Expected for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

BSBR stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $9.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.83%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

