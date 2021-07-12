-$0.20 EPS Expected for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Mustang Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

Several research firms recently issued reports on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $273.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth about $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,507 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

