$0.27 EPS Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

DOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

