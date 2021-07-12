$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Apollo Investment posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AINV. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth $171,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth $192,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth $207,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

