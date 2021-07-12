$0.47 EPS Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. 24,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,912. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.31. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $37,417.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747. 8.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after buying an additional 35,785 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

