$0.64 EPS Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.67. PTC posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,854. PTC has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $149.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PTC by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PTC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

