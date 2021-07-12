-$0.73 EPS Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NYSE:JBLU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NYSE:JBLU) to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is ($0.60). JetBlue Airways posted earnings per share of ($2.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.50. 247,750 shares of the stock were exchanged.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

