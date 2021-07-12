$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.93. Woodward posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,616 shares of company stock worth $3,359,234 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $123.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. Woodward has a twelve month low of $72.16 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

