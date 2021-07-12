0xcert (ZXC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,897.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. 0xcert has a market cap of $695,889.35 and approximately $11,897.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00052994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.02 or 0.00896272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005397 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

