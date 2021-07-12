$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will post $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.24. ServiceNow reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.54.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paul John Balson grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $566.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $500.76. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $390.84 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 755.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

