-$1.56 EPS Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ALNY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ALNY) will announce earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.30). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($1.56) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.63) to ($5.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.03. The stock had a trading volume of 907,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,153. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $180.24.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

