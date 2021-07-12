$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $2.51. Quidel reported earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $11.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The firm had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.59. The stock had a trading volume of 24,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,785. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

