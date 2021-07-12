$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.91. Seagate Technology posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

STX stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.87. 45,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,849. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,077,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,045,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

