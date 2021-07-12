100,000 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,062,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,281,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,225,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $57.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.