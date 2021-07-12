1,029,192 Shares in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) Acquired by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,029,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,466,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of VG Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,871,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in VG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in VG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VGAC traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,579. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57. VG Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $18.16.

VG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

