$106.33 Million in Sales Expected for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will report sales of $106.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iStar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.27 million. iStar reported sales of $96.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year sales of $422.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $418.40 million to $426.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $364.04 million, with estimates ranging from $344.37 million to $383.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iStar.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%.

STAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iStar by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 533,835 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,700,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in iStar by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,586,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,559,000 after acquiring an additional 137,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iStar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,030,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter worth about $13,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

STAR traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $23.81. 55,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,320. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. iStar has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iStar (STAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.