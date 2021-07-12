14,217 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Acquired by Newfoundland Capital Management

Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte comprises about 0.2% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 95,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.89. 1,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,172. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.02, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMAB. started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

