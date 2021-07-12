150,000 Shares in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) Bought by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Roth CH Acquisition II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at $1,782,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II during the first quarter worth $1,387,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II in the first quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth about $718,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROCC stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,466. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Roth CH Acquisition II Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Roth Acquisition I Co Roth CH Acquisition II Co was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

