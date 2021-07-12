1,589 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $535.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.12. The firm has a market cap of $237.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.