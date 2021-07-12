$159.49 Million in Sales Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to announce sales of $159.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.67 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $145.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $645.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $644.32 million to $646.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $706.96 million, with estimates ranging from $690.04 million to $732.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

AX traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.17. 1,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,739,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,488,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 412,654 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,061,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $16,017,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

