16,737 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $4,517,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of TOL opened at $56.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.54. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.75.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,380 in the last three months. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.