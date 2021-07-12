$168.95 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will report sales of $168.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.00 million and the highest is $170.85 million. Orion Group posted sales of $183.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $685.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.05 million to $698.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $722.68 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $737.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of ORN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.73. 173,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,062. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth $76,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

