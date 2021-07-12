17,287 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Truist Securities decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.41.

Shares of SEDG opened at $267.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.82. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.75 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,033,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

