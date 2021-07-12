$182.10 Million in Sales Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to report sales of $182.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $182.50 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $163.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $742.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.20 million to $746.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $777.98 million, with estimates ranging from $773.63 million to $783.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

AVNS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.24. 7,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,226. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

