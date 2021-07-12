$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will report sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the highest is $3.13 billion. Carvana reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $9.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $15.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $324.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of -157.77 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Carvana has a one year low of $124.89 and a one year high of $327.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.27.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.04, for a total value of $18,902,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,370.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,399,735 shares of company stock worth $393,199,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Carvana by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after acquiring an additional 297,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Carvana by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after buying an additional 430,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after buying an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

